Two dead inside apartment along Cumberland Parkway

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Cobb County police find two people dead inside the SYNC at Vinings Apartments, located at 2158 Cumberland Parkway, on Feb. 27, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a Cumberland-area apartment. The Cobb County Police Department is investigating the double shooting. The incident occurred at SYNC at Vinings Apartments on Cumberland Parkway.



Two people were found dead inside a Cumberland-area apartment on Thursday afternoon.

The double shooting is under investigation by the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to the incident at SYNC at Vinings Apartments, located at 2158 Cumberland Parkway.

Upon arrival, they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both people were later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the shooting is domestic in nature.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two people killed have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.