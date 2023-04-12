Two dead after fire at Brannon Hill in Clarkston, fire department says

Two people are reportedly dead after an apartment fire Wednesday morning, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at the Brannon Hill apartments on Baynes Hill Circle in Clarkston.

The fire was contained to one unit, according to the fire department.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire or the identities of the victims.

The Brannon Hill community has been plagued with a variety of issues for several years. Multiple condo units have been demolished since 2017 because they were uninhabitable. In February, a pregnant woman was shot and killed in the community. In May 2022, 3 people were killed and 3 others were injured in a shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Two dead after fire at Brannon Hill community in Clarkston.

MAP OF THE AREA