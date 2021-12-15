Two Clayton County schools go virtual due to rise in teacher quarantining

article

Two Clayton County schools will be going virtual as of Thursday due to a rise in staff having to quarantine.

MASKS WILL REMAIN ON INSIDE DEKALB COUNTY SCHOOLS THIS UPCOMING SEMESTER

Adamson and Pointe South Middle Schools will be switching to online classes starting on Dec. 16 because of the number of teachers that are being required to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Staff will return to the classrooms on the first Monday and Tuesday of January for staff development. Students will return the first Wednesday to start the second semester.

Breakfast and lunch meals will still be available for students. Parents will need to contact their schools for details.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____