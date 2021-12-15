Masks will remain on inside DeKalb County schools this upcoming semester

article

Students and faculty will have to stay masked up for another semester in DeKalb County, the school district announced on Wednesday.

The DeKalb County School District said staff and students will continue to be required to wear masks within DCSD buildings during the upcoming semester.

"We thank the medical professionals on the committee who have helped the district navigate this global pandemic," the district wrote in a statement.

The district said the decision was also based on feedback from parents and teachers. About 56% of the 668 students and 80% of the 6,000 employees who responded to the survey said they preferred the mask mandate

The district said it will resume itsCOVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics in the New Year.

