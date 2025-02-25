Two arrested in Villa Rica shooting following armed robbery attempt

The Brief Two suspects, Maxwell Moore and Jarrett Thomas, have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Villa Rica on January 2. The incident occurred during an attempted armed robbery at a residence on Remington Court, resulting in gunfire and one suspect being injured. The suspects face charges including first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.



Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting in Villa Rica.

The shooting took place on Jan. 2 in the Rivertrace Subdivision.

The backstory:

The shooting happened at a residence on Remington Court. According to investigators, the event was triggered by an attempted armed robbery, which escalated into gunfire. During the attempted robbery, one of the suspects was injured by a gunshot.

What we know:

Authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the incident. The suspects, identified as Maxwell Moore from Bremen and Jarrett Thomas from Villa Rica, are currently in custody. They face multiple charges, including first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, and several firearms offenses.

What we don't know:

While the investigation is ongoing, authorities have not yet released all the details surrounding the case. As the investigation progresses, additional information is expected to be disclosed.

The name of the victim has not been released.

It was not clear if either man had obtained legal representation.

What's next:

Investigators continue to work diligently on the case, and the investigation remains active. Authorities have indicated that more details will be made available as the case develops, providing further clarity on the events that transpired.