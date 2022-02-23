Two arrested in East Point gas station murder investigation

article

Police arrested two men in connection to a deadly January shooting at an East Point gas station.

Police said 28-year-old Chad Okelley shot and killed a man on Jan. 24 on Washington Road. He's charged with murder.

Police said 31-year-old Keenan Higgins faces gun possession charges connected to the incident.

Police investigate a deadly shooting in East Point on Jan. 24, 2022. (FOX 5)

Police found 30-year-old Anthony Hopgood with multiple gunshot wounds at a Citgo gas station near a Piggly Wiggly, East Point police said. Paramedics evaluated him and confirmed he was dead.

At the time, police said the shooter fled the area, but investigators identified him and someone that would face gun possession charges.

