Two arrested after brawl at Fayetteville fast-food restaurant, police say

Police said a former employee, his mother, and some current workers exchanged words and punches at a Fayetteville restaurant.

It happened at the Checkers restaurant in Fayetteville. Police said officers got a 911 call of a big fight and were warned one of those in the fight might be armed with a gun.

Police said it was 17-year-old David Reid, of Fayetteville, who started the fight with the first punch thrown. Investigators said he is a former Checkers employee. Officers said his mother was at the restaurant with him apparently to confront a worker who was not there. After the punch was thrown, police said Reid’s mother prevented the others from breaking up the fight.

Police said when the fight no longer went Reid’s way, his mother started pulling people off her son by using her purse straps around their necks.

Police said investigators would later discover a gun hidden in a storage room at the back of the restaurant.

A current Checkers employee Robert Washington was charged with that.

Police charged Robert Washington with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Police said it’s the second time he’s been charged with that. Police said they charged David Reid with simple battery and obstruction of an officer. As for his mother, who witnesses said encouraged the brawl, police said they issued a criminal trespass warning that bars her from the Checkers restaurant.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.