Twitter edit button finally being tested

A long-awaited feature will be coming soon to Twitter which should excite users.

The social media giant announced in a company blog post Thursday that it’s testing out an edit button. This new feature is being tested internally and the test will be expanded to some Twitter Blue subscribers later this month.

What is the Twitter edit feature?

Edit Tweet is a feature that allows users to make changes to their posts after it’s been published on the platform. It’s a way to fix typos, add missed tags, and make additional adjustments to your post in a short amount of time.

Twitter said tweets can be edited a few times in the 30 minutes after a post has been published. The edited tweet will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so readers know that the original tweet has been adjusted.

Users can click to see a tweet’s edit history which will show previous versions of posts.

How is the edit button being tested?

This new feature is being tested internally and the test will be expanded to some Twitter Blue subscribers later this month.

Twitter Blue subscribers will get early access to features that the company said will help test them before it comes to the rest of the social media company’s users.

Twitter said the test will be localized to a single country initially and expand as the company learns more and observes how people use Edit Tweet.

"We also are paying close attention to how the feature impacts the way people read, write, and engage with tweets," the company said in the post.

Twitter acknowledged that the edit feature has been its "most requested feature to date."

Twitter Circle launches

News of the edit button comes two days after Twitter announced the launch of Twitter Circle, a new feature that lets users tweet to smaller crowds.

The company said Tuesday that this function gives people the option to choose who can view and engage with their posts. According to Twitter, this makes it convenient for users to have "more intimate" conversations and build closer connections with select followers.

Twitter began testing the feature in May and it’s now available to all users on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

