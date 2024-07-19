'Twisters' stars talk filming thrilling summer blockbuster

When it comes to the weekend forecast, there’s a 100% chance that fans will flock to theaters to check out one of the most highly-anticipated movies of the summer.

We’re talking about "Twisters," of course — the special effects-laden follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster "Twister." This new chapter stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell as storm chasers swept up in a once-in-a-lifetime tornado outbreak in Oklahoma, which culminates in a monster EF-5 twister inspired by three real-life tornadoes. In fact, according to director Lee Isaac Chung and his team, each of the film’s tornadoes was inspired by actual storms; they also say there was an emphasis on using authentic science when crafting the screenplay.

The film's stars say it was important for them to honor the legacy of the original 1996 film.

"I grew up in Texas," says Powell. "['Twister'] is a seminal movie that, I think, really felt like it was on everybody's DVD shelf, you know? I always think it represented what a great summer blockbuster was, which is something big and epic with great characters at the center."

"It's so amazing, actually. Filming in Oklahoma and meeting so many meteorologists, and going to the National Weather Center and their café is called The Flying Cow Café - it's amazing how much a film can impact a community and a place," adds Edgar-Jones.

"Twisters" co-stars Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane among many others, and one of the film’s executive producers is Academy Award-winning film legend Steven Spielberg.

"Twisters" is playing in theaters nationwide now — but before you see the film on the big screen, click the video player in this article to check out our interview with stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell!