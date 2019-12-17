Twins wanted in frying pan attack captured

Identical twin sisters Kyra and Tyra Faison, who shared the second spot on the Clayton County sheriff's top 10 most wanted list, are now both behind bars.

The Faisons were wanted in connection with a violent burglary that happened on Dec. 10. Investigators said the twins kicked open a door to an apartment and beat Liyah Elsoke in the face with a frying pan. They are accused of then dragging the young mother out of her home, stealing her car keys and phone, and hitting her. Ms. Elsoke told FOX 5's Aungelique Proctor she thought she was going to die.

The two twin teens are wanted for multiple charges from a violent burglary. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

"Kyra picked up a pan. She started beating me in the head with a pan. My whole face was just bloody," the 20-year-old recalled. Elsoke was rushed to Atlanta Medical Center in the Intensive Care Unit for bleeding and swelling of the brain.

The twins were both wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, 1st-degree burglary with the intent to commit a felony, and criminal trespass with damage to property.

Tyra Faison was arrested in Morrow on Monday and authorities found her sister, Kyra, at a motel in College Park on Wednesday.

Kyra Faison captured in College Park.

Kyra Faison was arrested in Morrow, Ga.

Kyra's boyfriend, Paul Mouton, was also taken into custody, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Tyra Faison appeared before a magistrate judge Tuesday afternoon. She told the judge she understood her charges and received a date for her preliminary hearing, January 21.

Officials said Kyra Faison didn't appear in court on Dec. 12 for another incident as well. She was also wanted for failure to appear on charges of reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property and discharging firearms on the property of another.

According to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill, the Faison twins, as well as Mouton, will be spending the holidays behind bars at the Clayton County Jail.

