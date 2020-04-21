'Twin Angels' feed Georgia community

Neighbors helping neighbors is the motto a pair of twin sisters from Athens live by every day.

They are nurses, they own a local business and they give back to their community, even more so now during a pandemic.

Sharon Barnett and Sheila Hill grew up in Rayle, Georgia. Helping others was second nature to them.

“Even there as little girls we would go help the elderly, run errands to the store and help them do chores at their home,” Barnett said. “Even when we grew up to be women, we still had that heart and that drive to just help people that are in need.”

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Barnett and Hill are known in the community as the “Twin Angels.”

Though their wings are invisible, the work they do is not.

Advertisement

“It gives me joy to even be able to give and to see a child have a smile on their face when you give, when you go to their house and bless them with something the whole family just shines,” Hill said.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

The twins help where they can, from delivering hot meals to even opening their home.

“Drive-thru pickup, she’ll fix you up. We’ll have you ready,” the sisters say in a video.

“This is a more critical time where I’m thanking God we can give back,” Hill said.

There are no days off for these two, but they say they enjoy every minute of it.

“We don’t take anything for granted because you can have something today and it’s gone tomorrow,” Barnett said.

MORE GOOD NEWS STORIES