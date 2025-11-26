Tucker salon owner charged with two counts of sexual battery

article

The Brief Tucker salon owner arrested on two misdemeanor sexual battery charges. Reports were filed with law enforcement in 2023 and again in 2024. Siggers released from jail; investigation remains ongoing.



A well-known salon owner in Tucker has been charged with two counts of sexual battery after separate reports were made to law enforcement in consecutive years, according to the DeKalb County Solicitor General’s Office.

What we know:

Officials said John Siggers, the owner of Siggers Hairdressers, was reported to authorities twice — once in 2023 and again in 2024. Following the second report, investigators obtained warrants and arrested him on Sunday.

According to Decaturish.com, a lawsuit filed in August accused Siggers of touching women in their private areas while offering them money. The lawsuit also claimed his wife and business partner, Carol, was aware of her husband's behavior and failed to take action. In response to the lawsuit, Siggers and his wife denied the allegations and claimed Siggers, who is 87, suffers from dementia.

Both charges are classified as misdemeanor offenses under Georgia law. Siggers was later released from the DeKalb County Jail.