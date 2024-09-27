Tucker residents rattle as Helene's fury uproots tree, damages home

In brief: Storm Helene caused significant tree fall and damage in Tucker, with some trees landing on homes. Julie Land's family home, lived in for 55 years, was badly damaged by a rotting double oak tree from a neighbor's property. The Land family had previously expressed concerns about the stability of the trees around their home. Cleanup has started with the family hoping to avoid disputes with insurance and remaining in their home during repairs. Despite their situation, the Lands maintain a positive outlook, grateful for their safety.



Helene swept through Tucker on Friday morning, leading to toppled trees and causing significant damage to homes. Most trees fell onto roadways, but some crashed directly into residences, leaving a trail of destruction.

Resident Julie Land was startled awake just after sunrise when she heard a loud boom. "I saw a tree had fallen on my neighbor's house," she said, recounting the event.

As Land stood in shock, she heard another ominous sound. "Then I heard something cracking, and another tree started falling. It hit our house," she added.

The tree that struck Land’s home, where her parents have lived for 55 years, caused considerable damage. "It was a shock. Oh my God, it was that tree. I prayed over that tree," said homeowner Beverly Moon. "I saw all this on the floor before they cleaned up. You couldn't walk through."

Image 1 of 16 ▼ A massive tree falls on a home along Camelot Circle in Tucker on Sept. 27, 2024. (FOX 5)

The large, rotting double oak tree, which came from a neighboring property, slammed into the back of their house, followed by two more trees. "It took out the whole backside of the house, just about," Land said.

The family had long been concerned about the towering trees. "It's amazing, a miracle," Land reflected. "We were all a little concerned. We've always been worried about that tree, asked him to do something about it before."

Despite the damage, the family remains optimistic. Cleanup efforts have begun, and they hope to avoid an insurance dispute. Remarkably, they plan to stay in the house during the repairs.

"God was good. We are safe, and we're still standing in part of the house," Land said. "I know there are people who got it worse than us."