Tucker mayor sounds alarm over break-ins targeting businesses

The Brief The mayor of Tucker says he's fed up with a group of burglars targeting local businesses around Main Street. At least seven businesses have been broken into by a group that includes kids as young as 12 years old, the mayor said. The city is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that helps identify the "mastermind" behind the crimes.



The mayor of Tucker is sounding the alarm after a series of recent business break-ins in the city.

For the second time in a month, a crew of burglars broke into three downtown Tucker shops.

Mayor Frank Auman says he's fed up.

What we know:

The most recent break-in happened on Monday night along the city's Main Street corridor.

While authorities did not name where the break-ins happened, they said three businesses were burglarized.

These criminal actions come less than a month after authorities say four businesses were hit by the same group around the same area.

The businesses were Ford's BBQ, Nicky's Undefeated, Village Burger and Yes Events Space -- all located around Main Street. They were broken into just around 5 a.m. Tuesday, according to DeKalb police.

Broken glass found near one of the restaurants targeted by the group. (FOX 5)

Auman called the group of burglars "very intentional," saying they usually start the night by stealing a car, then heading to the stores that they've already designated as targets.

The group will then break the glass of the store and go right to the cash register. In most cases, they leave within 30 seconds.

Auman said that an adult was the one driving the car but children "as young as 12" were involved in the break-ins.

"These children are specifically sought for their age because they are too young to be seriously prosecuted," he said.

Surveillance footage of one of the break-ins in Tucker. (City of Tucker)

Dig deeper:

Several other businesses around Tucker have been broken into or stolen from in the past year.

In June, 63-year-old Terrence Tamplin stole cash from Matthews Cafeteria in Tucker, according to DeKalb police.

In January, Nicky's Undefeated and Corner Cup Coffee were also targeted.

What they're saying:

Auman had a strong message for the thieves.

"We will identify you. We will find you and apprehend you," he said. "We will make your lives miserable, including prosecuting you and seeing that you're put in jail for as long as the law will allow."

What's next:

The mayor is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person behind the crimes committed on Monday.

Auman also says the city will continue to add security in public areas, including cameras, lights, and motion detectors.