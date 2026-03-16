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Storms, TSA staffing crisis create 'major travel headaches' at Hartsfield-Jackson

By
Published  March 16, 2026 6:12pm EDT
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia bracing for federal funding cutoff

Georgia bracing for federal funding cutoff

Lawmakers face a critical March 22 deadline to fund the government as Georgia officials warn of massive impacts to federal workers and research.

The Brief

    • Hundreds of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson were grounded or delayed due to severe storms and staffing shortages.
    • TSA security wait times reached two and a half hours as officers missed paychecks during the government shutdown.
    • Airport officials urge all passengers to arrive at least three hours before their scheduled departure times.

ATLANTA - A one-two punch caused major travel headaches in Atlanta on Monday.

Stormy day at Atlanta's TSA checkpoints

What we know:

Severe storms grounded and delayed hundreds of flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. At the same time, TSA staffing issues led to long security lines, leaving many travelers frustrated before they could even get to their gates.

At one point, the wait to get through security stretched to two and a half hours.

The stormy start to the work week led to hundreds of cancellations and delays at the world’s busiest airport. But while weather played a role, travelers were also met with long lines at security checkpoints.

‘Officers are pissed off’

What they're saying:

"I heard about the partial TSA shutdown, so I just tried to get here as early as possible," traveler Stephanie Moodie said.

"They said two-hour wait, so I wanted to get ahead of it," traveler Kay Jones said.

The union that represents TSA officers blames the long lines on staffing struggles a month into the partial government shutdown. Union leaders say TSA officers have now missed two paychecks.

"Officers are pissed off, and we’re not just talking about here in Atlanta, we’re talking about nationwide," said Aaron Barker, president of AFGE Local 554.

This is now the second time TSA officers have worked without pay in less than six months. Barker works for the TSA in Atlanta and leads the local union representing officers.

He says some screeners are struggling financially and have been forced to call out of work.

On Monday, a food distribution was held at the airport to help TSA officers working without pay.

"Many are coping with eviction notices, vehicle repossessions, empty refrigerators and overdrawn bank accounts," Barker said.

The staffing shortage was severe enough that the Lower North security checkpoint was forced to close Monday. It is one of four checkpoints in the airport’s domestic terminal.

As the shutdown continues, lawmakers in Washington continue to blame each other.

"This is not a partisan issue. TSA employees did not cause this shutdown, yet they are bearing the burden of congressional inaction," Barker said.

How early is early?

What you can do:

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at least three hours early.

The Source: This article features insights from travelers Stephanie Moodie and Kay Jones, along with Aaron Barker, the president of AFGE Local 554 representing TSA officers. Additional details and travel advisories were provided by Hartsfield-Jackson airport officials and union leadership regarding the impact of the partial government shutdown.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International AirportNewsTravelTravel NewsTransportation