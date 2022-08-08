Trump doesn't rule out backing Brian Kemp in Georgia gubernatorial race

Former President Donald Trump did not rule out backing his political foe, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, in the 2022 midterms.

Ahead of his CPAC speech in Dallas, Fox News Digital asked Trump if he will support Kemp in his re-election bid against his Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams.

"Well, we'll be looking at everything," Trump told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

Trump railed against Kemp for certifying President Biden's victory in the Peach State following the 2020 presidential election as he repeatedly alleged voter fraud led to his defeat.

Kemp previously defeated Trump-backed David Perdue, earning a whopping 73.7% of the vote in a heated GOP primary in May.

The incumbent will be competing in a highly anticipated rematch against Stacey Abrams, who famously never formally conceded her 2018 defeat.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Several of Trump's endorsed candidates prevailed in competitive GOP gubernatorial primaries across the country including Kari Lake in Arizona, Tudor Dixon in Michigan and Dan Cox in Maryland.

Trump's influence over the Republican Party remains strong. The CPAC straw poll showed Trump having 69% support among attendees in a hypothetical GOP primary in 2024.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seeking re-election in November, placed second with 24%. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz earned 2% support among CPAC goers. All other potential candidates earned 1% or less.

In a hypothetical primary without the former president, DeSantis topped the straw poll with 65%. Placing second is Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., with 8% backing, followed by Cruz with 6% and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with 5%. No one else topped 2% on the second ballot question.

The former president’s strong performance on the unscientific survey comes as no surprise. CPAC, long the largest and most influential gathering of conservative leaders and activists, has become a Trumpfest since his 2016 presidential election victory.

