Sheriff: 18 indicted alongside Trump to be booked at Fulton County Jail

All 19 defendants, including former President Donald J. Trump, have until Aug. 25 to voluntarily surrender at the Fulton County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

"At this point, based on guidance received from the district attorney’s office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked at the Rice Street Jail," a spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said.

District Attorney Fani Willis announced the deadline during a press conference Monday night when she explained the grand jury's decision to charge Trump and his allies with attempting to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Others listed in the 97-page indictment include Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Lynn Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, David Shafer, Shawn Micah Tresher Still, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trevian C. Kutti, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham, Scott Graham Hall, and Misty Hampton (Emily Misty Hayes).

All face multiple counts, but share a single count among them: Violation of the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act.

Each defendant is expected to be booked at the Rice Street Jail upon arrival. That means they'll be searched, photographed and fingerprinted.

Those who choose not to surrender are expected to be arrested.

The sheriff's spokesperson also clarified that some arraignments, the first hearing after being booked, may be done virtually as dictated by the presiding judge.