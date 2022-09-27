Trump advisor seeks to clarify Fulton County grand jury subpoena

article

An advisor to former President Donald Trump is asking a Fulton County Superior Court judge to clarify the reason he has been subpoenaed to appear before the special purpose grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Boris Epshteyn, an attorney for the 2020 Trump-Pence campaign and current legal counsel to President Donald Trump, filed an emergency motion Tuesday asking for a court order clarifying the types of questions he will be asked when he appears before the Fulton County Special Purpose Grand Jury.

Epshteyn is currently scheduled to testify before the panel investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia on Thursday.

In the filing, Epshteyn's attorney says he will likely need to invoke attorney-client privilege during his testimony.

But a New York rule requiring him to protect "client confidence" is not as clear.

Epshteyn wants a judge to order the Fulton County District Attorney's Office to give him more information about the topics they will cover before he appears.