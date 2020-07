Police are investigating after a truck was stolen from a car dealer in Conyers last week.

On July 24, investigators said a 2004 F250 was stolen from T&B Motors on West Avenue.

The truck is dark green but appears black in photos.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of the possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.