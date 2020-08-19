Truck smashes into front of Cherokee County convenience store, cashier hospitalized

article

A cashier has been hospitalized after deputies say a driver accidentally drove his truck into a Cherokee County convenience store Wednesday morning.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the Chevron gas station on Highway 5 around 5:30 a.m. after reports of a collision.

In the photos the sheriff's office shared, the truck is seen halfway through the building with debris both inside and out and bricks thrown everywhere.

Officials say they believe the driver of the Chevrolet pick-up, identified as 46-year-old Glen Ashley, accidentally pressed the truck's accelerator and plowed through the front of the building.

The convenience store's cashier, 61-year-old James Delay, was injured and transported to Kennestone Hospital. Officials say his injuries are not life-threatening.

At this time no charges have been filed in the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

