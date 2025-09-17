Troup County's 90-day pause on data centers

The Brief Troup County has enacted a 90-day moratorium on data center applications to assess their impact on health, safety, and welfare before amending development regulations. The moratorium coincides with a proposed $9.7 billion data center campus, "Project West," near LaGrange, aiming for nearly 600 megawatts of capacity. Similar moratoriums and restrictions are being implemented across North Georgia, reflecting widespread concerns about data centers' environmental and infrastructural impacts.



The Troup County Board of Commissioners has approved a 90-day moratorium, effective Sept. 16, 2025, on all applications related to data centers in unincorporated areas of the county.

Troup County's data center moratorium

What we know:

Under the resolution passed at the board’s meeting on Sept. 16, the county will not accept any applications for special land use permits, rezonings, land disturbance permits, building permits, business licenses, or certificates of occupancy for data centers.

During the moratorium, county leaders and staff will study how data centers affect the health, safety, and welfare of residents and businesses before drafting amendments to the Unified Development Ordinance.

Dig deeper:

This comes as a $9.7 billion data center campus ("Project West") has been propose near LaGrange. It would cover over 513 acres and aim for nearly 600 megawatts of capacity.

Other data centers proposed in North Georgia

Big picture view:

Troup County's move comes as several other municipalities in North Georgia have data center proposals on their tables. Those include:

Atlas Development wants to rezone 588 acres in Adairsville from agricultural to industrial to build a six-building data center campus of about 2.274 million square feet. Residents are speaking out. The proposed data center is near Barnsley Resort. The planning commission voted to recommend denial of a rezoning request involving "hundreds of acres," citing concerns about the resort’s operations and the area’s character.

The Atlanta City Council approved ordinances that define what constitutes a "data center" and limit where they can be built. New data centers are prohibited along the Beltline trail loop and within a half-mile of transit centers like MARTA stations or bus stops.

Fayetteville is seeing active construction for a QTS campus that will include about 16 buildings across more than 600 acres.

A proposal to build a 900,000-square-foot data center in Hall County has been delayed after residents and planning officials raised concerns about its impact on power and water supplies.

Newton County is considering a sprawling nine-building data center campus, the Newton County Technology Park, valued at about $5 billion. The project would cover nearly 2.6 million square feet on 317 acres east of Interstate 20 near Covington.

At least 20 new data centers are planned across southern Fulton County, with six specifically in the City of South Fulton. Residents and city leaders are debating environmental, energy, and infrastructure impacts.

Coweta County approved a moratorium in response to a proposal known as "Project Sail," which called for 13 data center buildings over 800 acres near Newnan. In addition, "Project Peach," would span more than 320 acres off State Route 14.

Amazon has purchased 118 acres for a possible new data center, near Echo Road off Rock House Road in unincorporated Douglas County. The county has also enacted a 90-day moratorium.