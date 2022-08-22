Deputies follow up on dozens of tips in rape case at Troup County church

Deputies in Troup County say they are working several leads to try to find the man responsible for a reported rape at a church earlier this month.

Investigators say it was around 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 when the victim was pulling into the driveway of a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A dark blue pick-up truck approached and asked her if she needed a ride. The woman refused help multiple times and the man sped off on Roanoke Road toward Fling Road.

"A few minutes later, he came back as she was reaching the church parking lot and she observed the blue pickup truck again, and the male, you know, he pulled into a high-rate of speed into the church and the male exited the vehicle as he was getting closer to the victim and then at some point, he grabbed her and that’s when the incident occurred," said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

It was a Tuesday afternoon, so the area was relatively empty.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office described a rape suspect as a man in his 50s. He drove a dark blue pick-up truck.

Investigators released a sketch of the suspect who they say is an older man, possibly in his 50s.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call Troup County Criminal Investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.