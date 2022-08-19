Deputies share sketch of man wanted for raping person in church parking lot

article

Law enforcement in Troup County are working to identify a suspect in an alleged rape based on a sketch.

The sketch artist spoke to the victim to imitate the suspect's likeness.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a man in his 50s.

Investigators said it was around 2 p.m. on Aug. 9 when the victim was pulling into the driveway of a church on Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. A dark blue pick-up truck approached and asked her if she needed a ride. The woman refused help multiple times and the man sped off on Roanoke Road toward Fling Road.

Investigators said the victim reached the parking lot of the church and saw the same truck driving speedily into the parking lot. The suspect got out of his car and approached the victim, who backed away before the attack.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call Troup County Criminal Investigators at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.