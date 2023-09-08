Troup County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

Investigators are working to learn what caused the death of an inmate after they were found unresponsive inside their cell at the Troup County Jail.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, the inmate was found around 9;17 p.m. Thursday by a detention officer. Additional officers and jail medical staff also responded and performed lifesaving measures. The man was taken to Well Star West Georgia Emergency Department where they were pronounced dead at around 4:30 a.m.

The inmate has been identified as 33-year-old Aaron M. Martinette of Fayetteville.

According to jail records, Martinette was being held on disorderly conduct charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will conduct an independent investigation, as is standard procedure.