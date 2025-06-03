Troup County first responder charged with child cruelty

article

A Troup County firefighter and EMT is in custody after she was arrested for alleged child cruelty.

Authorities say Kaylen Scott is charged with first-degree cruelty to children.

What we know:

While details about the incident that led to the arrest are limited, officials say the allegations that led to the charges happened out of Scott's employment with the Troup County Fire Department.

What's next:

Scott has been placed on leave while the criminal investigation remains ongoing by Troup County deputies.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Troup County Sheriff's Office.