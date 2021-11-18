Suspect accused of murdering pregnant woman on Georgia highway caught in North Carolina

article

Georiga deputies have arrested a suspect in the murder of a woman and her unborn child found after a car crash in Troup County.

The shooting happened after noon on Oct. 5 along Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Troup County deputies arrived at the scene to find 29-year-old Akeila Ware's Honda Accord crashed into a tree with multiple bullet holes in the side.

Ware was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

At the time, deputies said they didn't believe the shooting was random, calling it "very bold, very cold, and very callous."

Wednesday, Troup County deputies traveled to North Carolina to arrest Alonzo Dargan Jr. The suspect is now in the Troup County Jail charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of felonies.

Ware was a mother of five and a registered nurse.

Officials have not said what led up to them identifying Dargan as a suspect or the motive behind the shooting.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS