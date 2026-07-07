Trooper injured in chain-reaction crash on Georgia 400

Image 1 of 15 ▼ A Georgia State Patrol trooper and two other motorists were involved in a multi-vehicle chain-reaction crash that injured two people and blocked northbound traffic on Georgia 400 near Abernathy Road on July 7, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief A Georgia State Patrol trooper and two other drivers were involved in a chain-reaction crash on Georgia 400 near Abernathy Road Tuesday afternoon. Two people required medical attention after highway traffic came to a sudden halt, triggering a multi-vehicle wreck. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the afternoon collision that left three vehicles heavily damaged.



A Georgia State Patrol trooper sustained injuries Tuesday afternoon after striking the rear of a stopped vehicle on Georgia 400, triggering a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash.

What we know:

The collision happened around 3:43 p.m. on the northbound lanes just south of Abernathy Road.

A trooper was traveling north on Georgia 400 when traffic in front of the cruiser came to a sudden stop. The trooper was unable to halt in time and struck the rear of a second vehicle, which then slammed into a third vehicle.

All three vehicles sustained enough damage to be towed from the scene, according to the state patrol report. The trooper had visible injuries and received treatment onsite, while medics transported the second driver to a local hospital. The driver of the third car complained of injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the current medical conditions of the hospitalized driver or the injured trooper. It remains unclear what caused traffic to come to a sudden halt before the chain-reaction collision occurred.