Trio arrested in North Carolina after traffic stop uncovers firearms, methamphetamine

What should have been a routine traffic stop for a violation of driving without a license ended with three people arrested on firearms and drug charges.

Colby Brett Phillips, 23, of Murphy, was spotted driving along Tusquittee Road near the intersection of Qualla Road just before 9 p.m. on November 20, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. An alert sergeant spotted the Dodge Ram pickup truck and tried to pull it over, but Phillips continued to drive north.

Deputies decided to perform a "rolling roadblock" to stop Phillips. Eventually, the truck was stopped, and deputies took Phillips from the vehicle. That’s when deputies said a 9mm S&W pistol fell onto the ground at their feet.

Harold Gene Hunter Slade, 23, of Hayesville, was also armed in the front passenger seat with a 9mm Taurus handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants, deputies say.

Amber Michelle Graham, 27, and Emily Shae Muse, 22, both from Murphy, were in the back seat. Deputies say they noticed Muse had the front of her pants pulled down, and her shirt pulled up. Believing she was concealing illegal substances within her body, a female officer was brought to the scene to search her. Deputies say a glass smoking device and a baggy containing suspected methamphetamine were produced by Muse from her genitalia.

A glass smoking device and baggy containing over 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine were also produced by Graham from her genitalia. Field tests confirmed the substance as methamphetamine.

A subsequent search of the truck uncovered multiple drug paraphernalia items.

Phillips was taken into custody and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, failure to heed lights and siren, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, and felony carrying a concealed firearm.

Muse and Graham were also arrested, facing charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Phillips received a $5,000 secured bond, while Muse and Graham were held on a 48-hour hold due to outstanding criminal charges.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.