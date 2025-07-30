Tribute for Malcolm-Jamal Warner happening Wednesday at City Winery

article

The Brief The Atlanta Poetry Community will host a tribute on July 30 at City Winery Atlanta to honor the life and legacy of Malcolm-Jamal Warner. The event will feature poetry, music, and live performances from a star-studded lineup, including Queen Sheba, Georgia Me, J. Ivy, and Rodney Perry. Tickets range from $30 to $50, and all proceeds will go directly to Warner’s family.



The Atlanta Poetry Community is preparing a powerful tribute to the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner, celebrating his artistic legacy with an afternoon of poetry, music, and live performance.

What we know:

Set for Wednesday, July 30, at City Winery Atlanta, the event — titled The Man-The Message-The Music-The Mission— will honor Warner’s lasting impact as an Emmy-winning actor, spoken word advocate, musician, and cultural force. Doors open at 11 a.m., with the show running from 12 to 3 p.m.

Artists from across the country are slated to perform in the curated celebration, including well-known names in poetry and performance such as Queen Sheba, Georgia Me, J. Ivy, Brandon Thomas, Theresa tha SONGBIRD, Taalam Acey, and Rodney Perry, among many others. The event will blend storytelling, poetry, and music in a heartfelt homage to Warner’s life and influence.

Ticket prices are tiered at $50, $40, and $30, with all profits benefiting Warner’s family.

Warner, who was active in the Atlanta community, died of accidental drowning while on vacation with his family in Costa Rica.

Best known for his iconic role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Warner built a deep and lasting connection with Atlanta after he moved to Atlanta while filming FOX’s The Resident, which turned the High Museum into a hospital. Even after the series ended, Warner continued to be a frequent and active presence in the city’s cultural and creative scenes.

RELATED: Malcolm-Jamal Warner dead at 54: Deep ties to Atlanta

For tickets and more information, visit City Winery’s website.