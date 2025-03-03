Expand / Collapse search

Trial for man accused of killing Fulton County deputy set to begin Monday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 3, 2025 8:45am EST
Alton Oliver (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

    • Trial begins for Alton Oliver, accused of killing Deputy James Thomas Jr. in 2022.
    • Thomas was found shot to death in his car on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.
    • Oliver faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The trial for Alton Oliver, the man accused of killing Fulton County Deputy James Thomas Jr. in December 2022, is scheduled to begin Monday in Fulton County.

Investigators say Thomas, 24, was found dead in his personal car on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta. Authorities believe he and Oliver were involved in a fight before the shooting. They do not believe Oliver and Thomas knew each other before the deadly encounter. 

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Deputy James Thomas was found fatally shot in his car in northwest Atlanta.  (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Court records show Oliver was offered a plea deal in November, which he did not accept.

Oliver was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony,

