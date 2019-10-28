Trial for ex-officer postponed

The trial for a former Georgia police officer charged with sexual assault and child molestation has been delayed.

A judge granted defense attorneys additional time to review records in the case against former East Point Sergeant Richard Goodine.

The trial was originally scheduled to start earlier this month, but has been moved to January of next year.

Goodine was indicted in 2018 on 17 criminal counts.

