Tree falls on Smyrna home during passing thunderstorm

article

The afternoon pop-up storms in north Georgia are not without hazard as a Smyrna homeowner recently found out the hard way.

A passing cell is likely to blame for a tree falling on a home in the 1100 block of Love Street on Saturday evening.

It happened a little after 6:30 p.m.

A tree fell onto a Smyrna home during an afternoon storm on Aug. 14, 2021. (FOX 5)

The homeowner said the giant tree came crashing into the main bedroom.

They said it was likely the result of the strong winds and heavy rain associated with the thunderstorm that was passing through the area at the time.

No one was injured.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately known.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.