Traffic stop leads to major drug, weapons arrest in Alpharetta

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The Brief Police say a routine stop uncovered a suspect wanted on multiple felony warrants. Officers found several drugs packaged for distribution and a firearm. The suspect now faces additional trafficking and weapons charges.



A routine traffic stop in Alpharetta led to a major arrest involving drugs, weapons and outstanding felony warrants, according to police.

What we know:

The Alpharetta Police Department said an officer stopped a driver for speeding along Georgia 400 southbound near Encore Parkway.

During the stop, officers discovered the driver had multiple felony warrants out of Fulton and Cobb counties, including probation violations tied to aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, and obstruction.

Further investigation led to the discovery of several narcotics packaged for distribution, including MDMA, marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine, along with a firearm.

What they're saying:

Authorities said the suspect now faces additional charges, including trafficking, possession with intent to distribute and firearm-related offenses.

Police credited the arrest to proactive patrol work and said the case highlights efforts to remove dangerous individuals from the community.