Traffic lights come crashing down in northwest Atlanta, blocking traffic

Officials are clearing up a mess at a busy northwest Atlanta intersection due to downed traffic lights.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at the intersection of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW and Hollywood Road NW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find the traffic lights dangling into the path of oncoming traffic. Officers blocked the intersection and began to direct traffic around the area.

The exact cause of the downed wires has not been confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

There has been no word on when the intersection is expected to reopen.

