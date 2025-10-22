Traffic Alert: I-75 North at Jonesboro Road partially reopens after bridge strike

The Brief All I-75 northbound lanes initially closed after vehicle hit Meadowbrook Lane overpass 🚧 GDOT crews inspecting bridge damage and repairing a hole in the roadway 🛠️ Traffic backed up to Hudson Bridge Road; drivers were urged to use I-675 alternate route 🚗



A major traffic mess unfolded on Interstate 75 north this morning after a vehicle appears to have struck the Meadowbrook Lane overpass, causing significant damage to the bridge and roadway.

The impact created a visible hole in the bridge deck above Meadowbrook Lane. Georgia Department of Transportation engineers responded to the site to examine the structure’s stability before repairs can begin.

Drivers heading north on I-75 were diverted off at Mount Zion Road and allowed to re-enter the interstate further north, but backups stretched all the way to Hudson Bridge Road. Motorists were urged to avoid the area or take I-675 as an alternate route.

Officials say repairs are underway, but there’s no firm estimate yet for when all lanes will reopen. Traffic delays are expected throughout the morning commute.

At 7:30 a.m., it was observed that at least two lanes on the interstate had reopened.

It appears the incident was initially reported around 2:30 a.m.

