Trae Young, Shelby Miller welcome new baby daughter

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young and his wife Shelby Miller have a new addition to their family.

On Monday, Young, 25, shared an adorable photo on Instagram of his son Tydus Reign kissing his new baby sister.

"Mama brought you into this world," Young wrote. "Now Tydus & Dada are gonna protect you in this world."

The couple also announced their new baby girl was named Teal Dove Young.

It's been a big year for Young and Miller, who got married in the Bahamas in July.

The couple has been engaged since 2021. They've been together since 2017, back in Young's college days at the University of Oklahoma.