NBA star Trae Young funds renovation of Atlanta Youth Academy gym floor

Atlanta Hawks' star Trae Young continues to make an impact on the children in his community. On Friday, he helped unveil a new gym floor at the Atlanta Youth Academy.

The Trae Young Family Foundation, founded by the NBA All-Star, financed the entire project.

Young attended the reveal with several other members of the foundation where he told FOX 5 why it's so important to him to keep finding ways to give back.

"I always got to make sure I'm giving back and doing what God did for me growing up as a kid – giving me advice and giving me places to go," he said. "To have an after-school program that I can have fun [and] have a gym to shoot at … I think it's important for me to do that for these kids coming up, because I remember having those guys for me."

Young also spoke with the students on the importance of hard work and staying focused.