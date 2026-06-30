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Tractor-trailer struck by CSX train in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta
Published June 30, 2026 5:22 AM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 5:22 AM EDT
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A CSX train struck an unoccupied tractor-trailer stuck on tracks in southwest Atlanta.
    • The truck driver and all train crew members were not injured.
    • The crash marks the third train-versus-truck incident involving CSX in metro Atlanta in less than a week.

ATLANTA - A CSX freight train struck an unoccupied tractor-trailer that became stuck on railroad tracks Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

The crash happened near the intersection of Boulder Park Road and Nathan Road.

Officials said the truck driver was able to get out before the train collided with the trailer. No injuries were reported. Authorities also confirmed that none of the train's crew members were hurt.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the tractor-trailer to become stuck on the tracks.

The trailer belongs to an independent trucking company and was hauling commercial inventory, some of which was destined for Walmart.

Dig deeper:

The collision is the third recent incident involving a CSX train and a tractor-trailer in metro Atlanta.

On June 25, a CSX train struck a tractor-trailer along Highway 29 near Bishop Road in Fairburn. The following day, on June 26, another CSX train hit a tractor-trailer near Lee and Sparks streets in Atlanta.

In both of those cases, investigators have not said why the tractor-trailers were on the tracks when the collisions occurred.

What's next:

The investigation into Tuesday's crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • A photojournalist responded to the scene for FOX 5 Atlanta. CSX also provided information to FOX 5 Atlanta. Atlanta police also provided information at the scene. 

AtlantaNews