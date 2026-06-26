Train crashes into semi-truck in southwest Atlanta, MARTA impacted

The Brief A Norfolk Southern train collided with a semi-truck near Lee Street and Sylvan Road early Friday morning, sparking a fire. No injuries have been reported, but MARTA service is suspended between Oakland and West End stations as crews inspect the area. Firefighters remain on scene while officials work to contact the truck driver and investigate the crash.



A Norfolk Southern train collided with a semi-truck in southwest Atlanta early Friday morning, leaving the truck heavily damaged and disrupting MARTA rail service.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near Lee Street and Sylvan Road. Atlanta firefighters responded to find the cab of the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames and worked to quickly extinguish the fire.

The truck sustained extensive damage, with the cab melted by the intense heat. Soot marks beneath the railroad tracks showed just how high the flames reached during the fire.

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MARTA service affected

Rail service has been suspended from West End Station to Oakland City Station and a bus bridge established from Lakewood Station to Garnett Station, so track maintenance workers and engineers can investigate the pillars and trackway on MARTA property.

The disruption affects both northbound and southbound trains, including service to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. MARTA riders are urged to expect delays and seek alternate transportation until service is restored.

No injuries reported

What they're saying:

Officials said no injuries have been reported. The train conductor was not hurt, and authorities were still working to make contact with the driver of the semi-truck.

Emergency crews remained at the scene Friday morning as the investigation continued and cleanup efforts got underway. The cause of the collision has not been released.