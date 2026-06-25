Highway 29 closure: Train and truck collide in Fairburn

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The Brief Emergency crews are responding to a train crash involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 29 in Fairburn on Thursday afternoon. Police report that one person suffered a minor injury in the collision, but no hazardous materials are involved. Highway 29 remains completely closed at McLaren Road and Bishop Road while cleanup and investigation efforts continue.



First responders blocked Highway 29 in Fairburn on Thursday afternoon following a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer.

Highway 29 train collision

What we know:

Fairburn police and fire crews rushed to the vicinity of Highway 29 and Bishop Road at approximately 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Crews from the City of South Fulton Fire also responded to help manage the crash involving a tractor-trailer and a train.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Crews work to clear the scene where a train slammed into a tractor trailer along Highway 29 in Fairburn on June 25, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

Authorities confirmed the situation is under control, reporting one minor injury and no fatalities. Highway 29 remains closed at McLaren Road and Bishop Road while crews handle cleanup and investigation efforts, and motorists are instructed to avoid the area.

First responders block Highway 29 near Bishop Road in Fairburn on Thursday afternoon after a train collided with a tractor-trailer, leaving one person with minor injuries and forcing a total highway closure for an active investigation on June 25, 202 Expand

Fairburn crash investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused the tractor-trailer to collide with the train on the tracks. It remains unclear exactly how long the highway will stay closed to traffic while the active investigation continues.

First responders block Highway 29 near Bishop Road in Fairburn on Thursday afternoon after a train collided with a tractor-trailer, leaving one person with minor injuries and forcing a total highway closure for an active investigation on June 25, 202 Expand

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