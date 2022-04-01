Tractor trailer overturns, all lanes closed along I-85SB at I-985 in Gwinnett County

article

All southbound lanes of along a stretch of I-85 in Gwinnett County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.

Lanes were shutdown shortly after 2:00 p.m. Georgia State Patrol units responded to the scene of the wreck.

According to Gwinnett County police, the lane closure begins just before the Lawrenceville Suwanne exit.

Drivers should use an alternate route to avoid the area.

Details on what led up to the traffic accident were not immediately known.

No word on when lanes are expected to reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for details.

