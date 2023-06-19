Tractor-trailer crash completely blocks I-285 ramp to I-85 at Spaghetti Junction

article

A crash involving multiple tractor trailer trucks has blocked all lanes on a major exit ramp from Interstate 285 to Interstate 85 early Monday morning at Spaghetti Junction.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on the ramp from the eastbound lanes of I-285 to the northbound lanes of I-85.

SKYFOX 5 saw two tractor-trailers that were involved in the crash. One of the vehicles had completely turned, blocking the entire ramp.

Police have not released any information about what led to the crash or the condition of either driver.

Drivers should prepare for major delays as crews work on the scene.

To avoid the blockage, drivers should take Buford Highway to Jimmy Carter Boulevard as an alternate route to I-85 northbound.