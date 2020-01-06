Tractor-trailer carrying trash overturns on I-285

A tractor-trailer carrying trash has overturned on Interstate 285 in Cobb County, leaving behind a mess as well as traffic delays.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-285 at the I-75 northbound exit.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash caused trash to spill out of the truck, blocking the right lane of traffic.

Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes.

No injuries were reported.