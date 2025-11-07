Tracking delays, cancellations at Atlanta airport as FAA reductions begin

article

Travelers passing through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are beginning to experience delays and cancellations as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) starts implementing nationwide flight reductions tied to the ongoing government shutdown.

FAA flight restrictions begin

The backstory:

The restrictions began Friday with a 4% cut in flights. The FAA plans to increase that to 6% by Nov. 11, 8% by Nov. 13, and 10% by Nov. 14.

Hartsfield-Jackson typically sees more than 2,500 flights a day, meaning the reductions will begin with around 100 fewer flights Friday and could reach about 250 cancellations when the full reduction takes effect.

Atlanta airport cancellations and delays

What we know:

Here are the latest effects being seen at the Atlanta airport, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.com:

As of 7:15 a.m. Friday, the airport had 78 canceled flights and 29 delayed flights. The canceled flights were split between scheduled departures and arrivals. Most appeared to be regional routes, with 42 canceled flights operated by Endeavor Air, a regional carrier that flies for Delta Connection.

FOX 5 will update this list as more information becomes available. Check back for the latest conditions at the airport.

Travelers react to disruptions

What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with several travelers at the airport Friday about how they were coping with the disruptions.

Don Nelson, who was flying from Atlanta to Madison, Wisconsin, said he made backup plans for his return trip.

"I did change my travel plans, working my way back home, just to make sure I had other options in case I had something happen," he said. "I want to get home, so making sure I had options available to me. Not exactly my favorite thing to do, but I want to make sure I get home."

Natalie Carrelli, who was trying to get to Columbia, said her flight from Atlanta to Miami was canceled.

"I am looking for options to go back home. I am so frustrated," she said. "The option that I have is to take a bus to Orlando and find a direct flight."

Carrelli said she is seriously considering that option because she’s worried about the growing number of flight disruptions.

Airlines and airports working with travelers

What you can do:

Airlines across the country are assisting customers affected by the changes. Most, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, are easing change and refund policies to allow passengers more flexibility.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport officials said they are also working with impacted travelers and monitoring operations closely.

Experts advise passengers to check with their airlines frequently for updated information on cancellations and rebooking options.

Despite the disruptions, TSA lines remain manageable, though travelers are still encouraged to arrive early and allow extra time in case of delays.