Suspect shot during confrontation at Atlanta recording studio, police say

A shooting during a confrontation at an Atlanta recording studio sent one man to the hospital early Wednesday morning, police say.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded shortly before 2:15 a.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of Trabert Avenue after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found one victim who had been shot. Medics rushed the man to a local hospital. At last report, the unidentified man was in stable condition.

According to the APD, the shooting started when the owner of a recording studio on the property saw two unknown armed men enter his property.

Police say the owner of the studio confronted the men, leading to a fight which ended with the owner shot one of the suspects.

At this time, police have not charged anyone in connection with the shooting.

Officials have not released the identity of anyone involved in the shooting.