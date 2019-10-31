Toys ‘R’ Us returns to Atlanta with interactive experience

You may not be shopping at the classic Toys “R” Us storefronts this holiday season, but that doesn’t mean you can’t spend time with the iconic toy store chain.

The team behind the famed Candytopia pop-up experience (which just wrapped up a successful Atlanta run) has joined forces with Tru Kids Brands, the parent company of Toys “R” Us, for a limited-time interactive experience called The Toys “R” Us Adventure in Buckhead. Taking over the Lenox Marketplace space previously occupied by Candytopia, the multi-room experience is basically a big indoor playground inspired by popular toys.

"We wanted to really align ourselves with some great brands…and we just started talking and thinking about, how can we be part of that reinvention of Toys 'R' Us? Because, it's just such an emotional connection people have to that brand,” says Candytopia CEO John Goodman.

That brand is currently in the midst of a renaissance, thanks to Tru Kids – along with the pop-up adventure in Atlanta and one in Chicago, a pair of smaller stores is also planned for Houston, Texas and Paramus, New Jersey. Toys “R” Us is also back online, in partnership with Target.

"We're all Toys 'R' Us kids, and we are going to create the next generation of Toys 'R' Us kids with our new platform,” says Tru Kids CEO Richard Barry.

The Toys “R” Us Adventure in Buckhead is located at 3535 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 100, in Atlanta. It’s open Mondays through Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is $28 for adults and $20 for kids ages four to 12, and the experience is set to run through January 5th.