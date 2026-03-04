Driver sentenced in fatal I-575 Cherokee County tow truck crash

The Brief Tow truck driver Frank Ingram was fatally struck while working on the side of I-575 in Cherokee County in 2023. Police arrested David Beaver and charged him with vehicular homicide. Ingram’s family and friends packed a Cherokee County courtroom as Beaver was sentenced.



Frank Ingram was known for his love of driving a race car and his dedication to the family business, Ingram Towing and Impound Services in Cherokee County.

Death of Frank Ingram

What we know:

On October 19, 2023, Frank was dispatched to tow a dump truck on Interstate 575. He was getting ready to hook up his safety chain when he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

David Beaver was charged with vehicular homicide. Frank Ingram’s family says Wednesday Beaver was sentenced to 180 days in the Cherokee County jail that can be served in 4-day increments. He will also have to spend the anniversary of Frank’s death behind bars.

David Beaver (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

David Beaver sentenced

What they're saying:

"October the 19th, the day of the accident, he has to report in every year on that date," said Gloria Ingram, Frank’s mother.

The family says Beaver was also given 768 hours of community service picking up trash on the side of the highway, a $2,000 fine and cannot have a driver’s license unless the court agreed to it.

Tow truck owner Frank Ingram was fatally struck by a vehicle while preparing to hook up a dump truck on the shoulder of I-575 in Cherokee County on October 19, 2023. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Gloria Ingram says, while she accepts the sentence deep down, she wishes it would have been more severe.

"Because I don't have my son no more," said Gloria Ingram.

Push to move over

What's next:

In Frank’s name, his family is pushing for stronger enforcement and penalties for those who violate the slowdown move over law.

"If people would just slow down, if you can't get over, that slows the people down behind them, and it makes people on the side of the road safer," said Gloria.

Frank Ingram (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

She is also trying to bring more awareness to the law.

"I want it on driver's education and on your test, when you get your license," said Gloria.

She wants to protect the tow truck drivers and first responders who, like Frank, are out there on the road helping others.