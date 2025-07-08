Top 10 list of least healthy fast-food chains released by WorldAtlas

article

The Brief A new WorldAtlas report ranks the 10 least healthy fast-food chains in the U.S., citing high-calorie meals, excessive sodium, and sugar-loaded beverages. Chains like Wendy’s, Taco Bell, McDonald’s, KFC, and others offer popular menu items that can exceed a day’s worth of calories, fat, or sodium in one sitting. Health experts recommend reviewing nutrition info, customizing orders, and limiting sugary drinks to make smarter fast-food choices.



Fast food may be a beloved American tradition—right up there with baseball and oversized soda cups—but a new ranking is putting some of our favorite chains on nutritional notice.

What we know:

More than two in five U.S. adults are classified as obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with high-calorie, high-sodium meals available on every corner (and through every drive-thru window), it’s no surprise that experts continue to point to fast food as a major culprit.

WorldAtlas recently released its list of the 10 least healthy fast-food chains in the U.S., using nutrition data, marketing strategies, and menu offerings to come to its greasy conclusions. Spoiler alert: a lot of beloved names made the cut.

The report found that many fast-food meals can easily blow past your recommended daily calorie intake in one sitting—especially when combined with bargain pricing, supersized drinks, and those ever-tempting late-night hours.

What they're saying:

According to WorldAtlas, these chains "routinely serve meals that can eclipse daily calorie limits in a single sitting while encouraging visits through bargain pricing and around-the-clock service."

Among the concerns cited were calorie-packed entrées, salt overload, sugar bombs disguised as beverages, and marketing tactics that emphasize speed and savings over actual nutrition.

Sure, some places offer salads or lighter fare, but those options can be wolves in lettuce’s clothing—especially when topped with fried proteins, creamy dressings, and a sprinkle of wishful thinking.

Here’s the full list of the least healthy fast-food chains in America, according to WorldAtlas:

Wendy’s Sonic Taco Bell Dairy Queen KFC Quiznos McDonald’s Smashburger Little Caesars Chick-fil-A

Just how bad are we talking? Let’s break it down.

Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwich with medium waffle fries delivers 800 calories and 750 mg of sodium. Add in a lemonade or milkshake and you're easily in "day’s worth of calories in one tray" territory.

Little Caesars earns its spot thanks to the $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza—packing about 2,140 calories, 4,260 mg of sodium, and enough saturated fat to make your cardiologist cry.

Smashburger’s large BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger clocks in at 1,500 calories and 28 grams of saturated fat. Feeling thirsty? An Oreo shake adds another 930 calories for dessert.

McDonald’s Big Mac meal with large fries and a soda? You’re looking at 1,300 calories and half a day’s worth of saturated fat—before you even consider dessert.

Quiznos’ 12-inch Classic Italian sub contains about 1,300 calories and 2,850 mg of sodium… and that’s without chips or a drink.

KFC’s extra-crispy three-piece combo with mashed potatoes and a biscuit delivers 1,300 calories, 2,900 mg of sodium, and 22 grams of saturated fat. At least the gravy is tasty?

Dairy Queen’s medium Oreo Blizzard hides 1,080 calories and 44 grams of fat—because ice cream apparently needs to come with a side of regret. Add one of their burgers or chili dogs and you're pushing 2,500+ calories.

Taco Bell’s beefy 5-layer burrito and Baja Blast combo totals 970 calories and 1,770 mg of sodium. Want to go bigger? The Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito alone packs 910 calories.

Sonic’s cheeseburger combo with tots and a 32 oz. Cherry Limeade adds up to 1,600 calories and 3,000 mg of sodium. A 44-ounce Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup shake? That’s 1,720 calories and roughly 48 teaspoons of sugar.

Wendy’s Triple Baconator meal with large fries and a Frosty tips the scales at 2,160 calories, 54 grams of saturated fat, and 3,400 mg of sodium. It’s a triple threat—in all the wrong ways.

The other side:

While the report doesn’t suggest banning fast food altogether (deep breaths, everyone), it does encourage consumers to be more mindful of what they’re ordering. Health experts recommend checking nutrition info, customizing your meal when possible, and skipping the sugary drinks—because no one needs 48 teaspoons of sugar in a single cup.

According to WebMD, the recommended caloric intake per day for women is between 1,600 and 2,000 calories and 2,000 to 3,000 calories for men.

The American Heart Association says the recommended daily limit for sodium is 2,300 milligrams and 13 grams of saturated fat for someone on a 2,000 calorie diet.

In the end, it’s all about balance. Enjoy the drive-thru every now and then—but maybe leave the triple bacon, double cheese, shake-on-the-side combo for special occasions… or very long road trips.