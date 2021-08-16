Expand / Collapse search
Carroll County deputy fire chief dies from COVID-19 complications

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - The Carroll County Fire Department is mourning the death of its beloved deputy fire chief from the coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson had been in a coma following complications from COVID-19.

Monday, the Temple Police Department announced on Facebook that the longtime resident of the city's "battle with Covid has come to an end and our Lord God has called him home."

Hopson had worked at the Carroll County Fire Department for 30 years.

A fund has been set up to help Tommy Hopson’s family. Donations can be made at any branch of United Community Bank.

