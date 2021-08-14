Family asks for prayers as Carroll County deputy fire chief in a coma from COVID-19

The family of a Carroll County deputy fire chief is asking the community for prayers as well

Deputy Chief Tommy Hopson is in a coma following complications from COVID-19.

Thursday, people gathered outside the Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton to support the 30-year veteran.

It's something they've been doing every night at 6:45 p.m. since he was admitted.

"When he wakes up, we are preparing a video now to just show all the amazing support that he has throughout the community and honestly throughout the state," said Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County Communications Director.

A fund has been set up to help Tommy Hopson’s family. Donations can be made at any branch of United Community Bank.

